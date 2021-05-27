LONDON, ONT. -- A Guelph, Ont. man is facing charges following a weapons call on Highway 401 in Oxford County last week.

OPP say the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. May 21.

A 19-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The accused has been released from custody and will appear in a Woodstock court at a later date.