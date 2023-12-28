LONDON
London

    • Sunfest founder appointed to the Order of Canada

    Alfredo Caxaj. (Source: Sunfest) Alfredo Caxaj. (Source: Sunfest)

    A prominent member of London’s music scene has been recognized with one of Canada’s highest civilian honors.

    Alfredo Caxaj has been appointed as Member to the Order of Canada.

    Caxaj is the founder of Sunfest, London’s annual festival celebrating music, dance, crafts, and food from around the world.

    The free festival is about to mark its 30th anniversary in 2024.

    The Order of Canada recognizes people who have made outstanding contributions in their communities, and the country as a whole.

