Student injured in hit and run collision near Clinton, Ont. high school

Clinton, Ont. -

A student from St. Anne’s Catholic Secondary School in Clinton suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle near their high school Monday morning.

The collision happened shortly before 12 p.m. on Highway 8, within walking distance of St. Anne’s Secondary.

Police said the vehicle involved in the collision didn’t stop, so they are investigating this as a fail-to-remain collision.

The collision happened on a section of roadway between St. Anne’s Secondary School and a Tim Horton’s restaurant, and is frequently crossed by students throughout the day.

As of 3:30 p.m., a section of Highway 8 between Ransford Street and Percival Street remains closed.