Student airlifted to hospital after school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.

Injuries are reported to be minor after one person has been airlifted to hospital following a crash involving a school bus, south of Woodstock, Ont.

The crash happened in the area of Cuthbert Road and Dodge Line.

There is no word on how the crash happened, but according to police, the bus turned over into a ditch.

One child was reported to be pinned under the bus and several others were taken by ambulance to be treated for various injuries. The driver of the bus was also treated for injuries.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk told CTV News a person from a nearby farm house ran to the scene shortly after the crash to help students get out of the bus.

OPP said all parents and caregivers have been notified.

There is no word on how the crash happened or possible charges.

OPP are on scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a school bus, south of Woodstock. March 5, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)