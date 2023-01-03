Strip club owner launches $3.25M lawsuit against city over alleged harassment

The owner of a London, Ont. strip club has launched a $3.25 million lawsuit against the City of London.

Vincent Barletta, owner of the Beef Baron, alleges the city engaged in a campaign that led to several fines and infractions against him and the club, the statement of claim filed in court reads.

The lawsuit alleges the city targeted Barletta’s properties for minor by-law offences and alleges the city interfered with Barletta’s ability to run the business “by attempting to cause concern, doubt and mistrust,” over his business practices.

Examples in the statement of claim include allegedly undermining Barletta’s “relationship with its clients and the community."

Documents state that Barletta controls seven properties in London. One of Barletta’s properties, including the Beef Baron and a house on King Street, were damaged by a fire that according to police was suspicious, the claim reads.

According to the lawsuit, Barletta has kept his properties “in good working condition but have been subjected to inspections,” allegedly by the city.

The damages include a high increase in insurance rates and punitive damages in the amount of $250,000.

The Beef Baron’s sign has recently been removed and appears to have been repainted in order to rebrand the club.

The city has not filed a statement of defence, and a spokesperson for the city told CTV News London on Tuesday it is unable to comment.

The statement of claim and allegations have not been tested in court.