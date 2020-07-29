WINGHAM, ONT. -- Stratford’s Rotary Club is pushing the community to wear masks.

The service club and its volunteer sewers have made and sold 2,500 masks throughout the community since the beginning of the pandemic.

Now that most of the province has moved into Stage 3 of its reopening plan, it emphasizes that residents should “Finish the task, wear the mask.”

They’ve produced a video to reinforce their message to the public.

They want to see masks publicly available to anyone that wants or needs one, especially the community’s disadvantaged.