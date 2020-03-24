LONDON, ONT. -- Stratford police have received complaints of people who have recently returned to Canada but are not self-isolating.

The federal government wants everyone who has been abroad or in the United States to remain at home for 14 days, even if no symptoms are present.

Last week, OPP warned that people will face fines for violating orders to close certain businesses and to limit gatherings.

Stratford police are asking residents to follow these recommendations if thet have returned from a recent trip:

Do not leave home unless absolutely necessary

Do not go to work, public areas, or use public transportation

Arrange to have groceries and other items dropped off at your door

If you have to be in contact with others, keep at least two metres of distance between you and the other person

Absolutely avoid contact with individuals who have chronic health conditions or compromised immune systems

Meanwhile, as numerous non-essential businesses are closing down Wednesday as ordered by Queen's Park, police have also provided tips to secure premises and prevent crime.