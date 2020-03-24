Stratford police stress importance of self-isolating
Published Tuesday, March 24, 2020 3:16PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Stratford police have received complaints of people who have recently returned to Canada but are not self-isolating.
The federal government wants everyone who has been abroad or in the United States to remain at home for 14 days, even if no symptoms are present.
Last week, OPP warned that people will face fines for violating orders to close certain businesses and to limit gatherings.
Stratford police are asking residents to follow these recommendations if thet have returned from a recent trip:
- Do not leave home unless absolutely necessary
- Do not go to work, public areas, or use public transportation
- Arrange to have groceries and other items dropped off at your door
- If you have to be in contact with others, keep at least two metres of distance between you and the other person
- Absolutely avoid contact with individuals who have chronic health conditions or compromised immune systems
Meanwhile, as numerous non-essential businesses are closing down Wednesday as ordered by Queen's Park, police have also provided tips to secure premises and prevent crime.
- Make regular checks on your business; checking for any damage or signs of attempted entry. Notify police if anything suspicious is found
- Ensure all doors are properly secured and consider installing extra security measures that could help prevent doors from being pried open and glass from being broken
- Keep some lighting on, both indoor and outdoor, allowing for better surveillance of your property overnight
- Consider installing an alarm system and clearly post that the location is monitored by an alarm company
- Consider installing a surveillance system, preferably one that can be viewed in real-time online
- Remove all items from storefront displays
- Remove all valuables, including cash
- Keep the cash register open and in plain view, showing that it is empty
- Clean all glass and smooth surfaces before closing, assisting police with obtaining fingerprints in the case that a break in occurs
- Remove items from around your property that could be used to force entry into the business