LONDON, ON -- Are you following rules to self-isolate to limit the spread of COVID-19?

Although the OPP would prefer voluntary compliance, there are consequences for individuals and businesses that choose to go against the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act which is now in full force.

The Chief Medical Officer of Health suggests limiting gatherings to 50 people or less, which has now been updated to include police enforcement.

Fines have been put in place to ensure the safety of the public including:

Fail to comply with an order – Part 1: Fine of $750

Obstructions of Person: Fine of $1,000

Corporations: Fine of $500,000

Upon the Declaration of Emergency, the following establishments have been required to remain closed until further notice:

All bars, restaurants, except facilities that provide delivery

All facilities providing indoor recreational programs

All public libraries

All private schools

All licensed child care centres

All movie cinemas and theatres, including live performances, dance

All concert venues

In addition to these closures, public gatherings which include more than 50 people such as parades, and places of worship are prohibited until March 31, 2020 when the province will reassess for an extension if need be.