A Stratford man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to a 2018 fentanyl overdose.

Terry Collins, 54, was arrested Friday and is being held in custody following a bail hearing. He is also charged with drug trafficking.

Police say on Dec. 21, 2018, a 48-year-old Stratford man died from an overdose from a drug known as "down" that was provided by Collins.

Stratford police decided to lay the manslaughter charge after consultation with the Crown Attorney.

Collins' next court appearance will be Monday.