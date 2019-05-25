Featured
Stratford police lay manslaughter charge after fentanyl OD death
File
CTV London
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 5:22PM EDT
A Stratford man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to a 2018 fentanyl overdose.
Terry Collins, 54, was arrested Friday and is being held in custody following a bail hearing. He is also charged with drug trafficking.
Police say on Dec. 21, 2018, a 48-year-old Stratford man died from an overdose from a drug known as "down" that was provided by Collins.
Stratford police decided to lay the manslaughter charge after consultation with the Crown Attorney.
Collins' next court appearance will be Monday.