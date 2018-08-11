Featured
Stratford police find drugs and weapons in vehicle
Stratford police seized this gun and another as a result of an ongoing investigation.
CTV London
Published Saturday, August 11, 2018 3:37PM EDT
Stratford police seized drugs and weapons following an ongoing investigation.
Police stopped a vehicle on Aug. 7 in relation to the investigation.
A male driver and female passenger were arrested.
Police seized about $800 in methamphetamine from the driver.
Police also said they found a sawed-off rifle next to the driver's seat and a loaded rifle in the back seat.
Both people were charged with multiple drug and weapons offences.