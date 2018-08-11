

CTV London





Stratford police seized drugs and weapons following an ongoing investigation.

Police stopped a vehicle on Aug. 7 in relation to the investigation.

A male driver and female passenger were arrested.

Police seized about $800 in methamphetamine from the driver.

Police also said they found a sawed-off rifle next to the driver's seat and a loaded rifle in the back seat.

Both people were charged with multiple drug and weapons offences.