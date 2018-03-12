

CTV London





A Stratford man is facing multiple sexual assault charges.

Josh Alexander, 22, was already charged by the Stratford Police with a number of criminal offences including extortion and distribution of intimate images resulting from a 2017 investigation.

Then on Thursday, Alexander was arrested by police on further criminal charges.

He has been charged with an additional six counts of sexual assault in relation to victims identified in the original police investigation.

Alexander is also charged with an additional count of extortion and possession of child pornography in relation to a victim who came forward subsequent to a media release issued by police last December.

Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further information is available, police said.