Following an 18 month investigation, Stratford police have arrested a 22-year-old resident of the city for allegedly extorting over a dozen women for sexual purposes.

The suspect would use fake Instagram and Snapchat accounts to lure women and convince them to send naked photographs of themselves promising large amounts of cash.

After receiving the pictures, the suspect would not pay the women.

He would then threaten to send the pictures to friends and family members.

Police say victims are scattered across the province

The suspect faces 35 criminal charges, including 16 counts of extortion.