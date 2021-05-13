MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The stay-at-home order that had been set to expire next week, has been extended by Ontario Premier Doug Ford for two more weeks.

That means Middlesex-London, and all of Ontario, will remain under the order until at least June 2.

In addition, all public health and workplace safety measures under the 'emergency brake' also remain in effect.

Ford made the announcement at Queen’s Park on Thursday.

"I expect that by June 2, so long as we stay the course, we will be able to reopen outdoor recreation. And by then, we will provide more details on our plan to carefully and safely begin to reopen the province in the days and weeks to follow," he said.

Experts have long been calling for the reopening of outdoor activities, but it seems that too will have to wait.

Ford announced that virtual learning would also continue as teachers and students start to get vaccinated.

The government says it is planning to make appointments to get the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine available to youth ages 12 to 17 starting the week of May 31, with the goal to have all youth get both doses by the end of August.

Ford says that despite improvements, the extension is necessary due to the spread of more contagious COVID-19 variants.

High case rates, high per cent positivity and high hospitalization and ICU admissions are also being blamed.

In a statement Ford added, "We must stay vigilant to ensure our ICU numbers stay down and our hospital capacity is protected. If we stay the course for the next two weeks, and continue vaccinating record number of Ontarians every day, we can begin looking forward to July and August and having the summer that everyone deserves."