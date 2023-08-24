State of emergency declared in Warwick Township

A state of emergency has been declared in the Township of Warwick as a result of flooding from Wednesay's extreme rainfall.

Mayor Todd Case declared the emergency on Thursday as a number of roads remain closed in the area.

Case said the municipality is taking the situation seriously and that there will be significant financial impact on the community and businesses. Staff continue to monitor roads and waterways and are looking into several possible sources of funding for residents and businesses.

“While we are fortunate that the situation does not pose a threat to public safety, financial loss is going to be huge,” Mayor Case said. “By declaring an emergency, we can raise public awareness and provide flexibility to call on partners to assist in the response if needed,” said Case.

Staff has been working to respond to calls, address concerns, and assess and close a number of roads that have been impacted by flooding.

Township officials say council and staff are aware of residential flooding that many citizens are experiencing. Anyone unable to remain in their homes due to flooding are asked to contact 911. Anyone having water pressure issues are advised to call Aqua.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

As of Thursday morning, the following roads are still closed in the Township of Warwick: