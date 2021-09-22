State of Emergency declared in Middlesex County following heavy rains, flooding

Exeter, Ont. -

Between flooded roads and flooded basements, London and surrounding regions were left drenched after a significant rain event rolled through the area.

Middlesex County has declared a State of Emergency due to widespread flooding throughout the county.

Some regions experienced nearly 100, of rain in roughly 24 hours, leaving many roads flooded and in danger of washing out.

All local roads in Southwest Middlesex were closed to the public and a significant weather event has been declared, according to the municipality.

“We are closing our local roads for your safety,” said Mayor, Allan Mayhew. “Because of the number of water breaches of our roadways, we are unable to place ‘Road Closed’ signs at every location where the breaches are occurring.”

A statement from the municipality also says residents may have noticed vacuum trucks in areas of sanitary system. People are advised not to call for one of the vehicles to come to their area because their purpose is only to alleviate the excess load on the sanitary system.

The river is running high and fast. It has flooded the parking lot in Harris Park (where council approved an apartment building be built). Be safe today. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/OGbambQLbJ — Megan Walker (@meggiewalk) September 23, 2021

If drivers are currently in transit, they are asked to please travel with caution, drive slowly and watch closely for areas where water may be ponding or moving across the roadway.

The Thames Valley District School Board has closed three schools in Middlesex County Thursday including Glencoe District High School, Eckoe Central Public School, Mosa Central Public School.

In London several roads were left underwater Wednesday evening and overnight due to the heavy rain.

The City of London closed Oxford Street between Beaverbrook Avenue and Proudfoot Lane.

A video posted to Reddit shows an LTC bus filling up with water as its driver attempted to navigate the flooded roadway.

A portion of Dingman Drive was also closed due to flooding as was Pine Street between Ash Street and Hume Street.

Flood warnings have been issued by numerous convservation authorities including the Upper Thames Valley Conservation Authority which is warning people not to go near waterways at this time.

The UTVCA says that despite the rains easing the waterways can remain high and dangerous for several days.

Environment Canada has ended its rainfall warning for the region as of Thursday morning.

Some bus routes have been affected by the rain even in the region. Head to MyYellowBus.ca to check your route.