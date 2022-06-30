Stabbing being investigated by London police

A 23-year-old London man is being sought after an aggravated assault in downtown London Tuesday night, according to police.

Around 9:15 p.m., police say an altercation took place in a home in the area of Oxford Street east and Richmond Street.

A release from London police reads that a man suffered an injury “consistent with stabbing” and was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect fled the scene of the incident before police arrived.

Barrione Bremner, 23, of London, has been charged by way of warrant of arrest for aggravated assault and fail to comply with release order.

If seen, members of the public are asked not to approach Bremner, and to call 9-1-1 immediately.