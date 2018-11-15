

CTV London





Police in St. Thomas say a 52-year-old man who operates a rooming house in the city has been arrested over allegations involving a resident that began in September.

Officials say a 56-year-old female, who rented one of the rooms, reported the allegations to police after warning the man several times.

She alleges the landlord put her "in a head lock and struck her on the buttocks with a spatula on several occasions as she walked through common areas of the building," according to the police release.

The man has been charged with two counts of assault and two counts of assault with a weapon.