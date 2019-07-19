

CTV London





A call about a St. Thomas man allegedly waving a gun around thankfully turned out to be not so dangerous, but the man still found himself in some hot water.

It was around 9 p.m. that police got a report of a man waving a gun around on the porch of Ross Street rooming house.

When police arrived on scene they found a man with a pistol style pellet gun in his waistband. These types of guns are often indistinguishable from real guns upon a quick glance.

After determining it was pellet gun police discovered the man is on a court order not to possess any weapons of any kind due to an early charge.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and is charged with breaching his release conditions.