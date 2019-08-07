

CTV London





Two St. Thomas man have been arrested after police seized $17,000 in purple fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine on Wednesday.

Officials say the St. Thomas Police Service Street Crime Unit stopped a vehicle suspected of transporting illicit drugs around 9:30 p.m. on a north end residential street.

Officers reportedly found 17 grams of purple fentanyl and 87 grams of crystal methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

The driver and a passenger were taken into custody.

A 52-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, both of St. Thomas, are each facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

St. Thomas police are reminding residents about the dangers of fentanyl, which they say is 50 times stronger than heroin and can cause a fatal overdose even in small amounts.