St. Thomas police are investigating a stabbing in the city Sunday morning.

Police located a victim, who suffered a knife wound to his hand, around 9 a.m.

He was taken to the St. Thomas and Elgin General Hospital where he received 14 stitches.

Police were searching for the suspect and located him in the early afternoon.

Adam Moodie is facing charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and fail to comply with probation.

Anyone with more information is asked to call St. Thomas police.