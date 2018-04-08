

St. Thomas, CTV London





A man survived a three storey fall, but sustained significant injuries in St. Thomas Saturday evening.

St. Thomas Police say they were called to an address at the west end of Talbot Street just before seven in the evening.

Police say the man had either fallen from or jumped from a 3rd floor apartment window.

Paramedics were on scene when police arrived.

The 36 year old man was reported to be coherent but had injuries to his head.

Police say no foul play is suspected.