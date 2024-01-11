St. Thomas auto parts manufacturer gets federal financial support

The federal government is making another investment designed to support an emerging supply chain for electric vehicles.

Industry experts say the shift to electric vehicles will require companies that can adapt to a fast changing marketplace.

That's where Trent Maki said his company excels, "Our technology allows us to shift quite easily and refocus our energy on new products."

Maki is president of Amino North American Corporation (ANAC). ANAC is the Canadian subsidiary of a Japanese auto parts maker that utilizes a unique process called ‘hydroforming.’

Maki said the company uses water pressure to mold specialty body parts, "We use technology to form body panels, so doors, hoods, fenders, bumpers."

(Left to right) St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston, MP London West Arielle Kayabaga, Minister of FedDev Ontario Filomena Tassi, and and MP London North Centre Peter Fragiskatos are seen during an announcement in St. Thomas, Ont. on Jan. 11, 2024. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

One example where ANAC hydroforming is being utilized in place of the traditional metal stamping process is for the rear fenders of GMC pick-up trucks with dual wheels.

Hydroforming allows the company to make the deeper bends needed for a dually fender.

The hydroforming process can also be quickly adapted for new projects.

That's where Filomena Tassi sees a fit for ANAC in the emerging electric vehicle supply chain, “This investment will help us seize those opportunities, taking advantage of creating that end-to-end supply chain."

Tassi is the minister overseeing FedDev Ontario, a federal funding agency. The agency giving ANAC a $2 million interest-free loan.

ANAC President Trent Maki said a federal loan will help with a 45,000 sq. ft. plant expansion that will support 45 additional jobs. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

Maki said the funding will help the company to build an addition to its 90,000 sq. ft. facility located at the corner of Highbury Avenue and South Edgeware Road in St. Thomas, "We're going to be adding an additional 42-thousand square feet and a five-press press line."

Maki said there’s interest in having ANAC create boxes to contain EV batteries.

According to Tassi, "They are a supplier that is going to feed the EV space. We want to ensure that we are seizing every opportunity."

Property adjacent to the ANAC facility has already been purchased and work is being done on that land in preparation for the expansion.

ANAC uses hydroforming to mold specialty auto body parts and is preparing to supply parts for electric vehicles. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

St. Thomas will also be home the new Volkswagen electric vehicle battery gigafactory, which is scheduled to open in 2027.

St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston said supporting companies like ANAC is imperative in the EV age, "The skill levels of the employees in a facility like this are just incredible and a huge part to our community."

Maki said the expansion will help add and maintain about 45 new jobs at the facility.