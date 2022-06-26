St. Thomas Air Fest 2022 takes off this weekend

St. Thomas Air Fest 2022 takes off this weekend

The Waterloo Warbird changed the Soviet-era Rissian Markings on the Delfin to the Ukrainian Air Force (L-29) markings as a tribute to those in Ukraine. (Source: St. Thomas AirFest/Twitter) The Waterloo Warbird changed the Soviet-era Rissian Markings on the Delfin to the Ukrainian Air Force (L-29) markings as a tribute to those in Ukraine. (Source: St. Thomas AirFest/Twitter)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in Europe

Russia shattered weeks of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital with long-range missiles fired toward Kyiv early Sunday, an apparent Kremlin show-of-force as Western leaders meet in Europe to strengthen their military and economic support of Ukraine.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver