'Speed was clearly a factor': Constable called as witness for woman’s trial in roadside death of Girl Guide
The jury at the trial of an elderly woman charged in the crash that killed a young girl was told the accused might have mistaken the gas pedal for the brakes on the night in question.
London police Const. Jared Park was called out after members of a Girl Guide troop walking along Riverside Drive near Wonderland Road were stuck by a Honda CRV, which jumped the curb and crashed into them.
Park, who is qualified in collision reconstruction, said eight officers were on the scene on Nov. 30, 2021.
When he looked at the Honda, Park said, “I observed oil leaking from the engine. I didn’t see any brake fluid leaking.”
Park showed the jury a photo of the brake fluid reservoir, which was near the top.
When asked what he thought caused the crash, the officer offered his preliminary findings, “The collision was a result of pedal misapplication by the driver.”
He continued, “The driver was intending to press the brake pedal but was depressing the gas pedal.”
An 8-year-old girl died as a result of the crash. Seven others were injured.
Police arrested and charged 78-year-old Petronella McNorgan with one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
She has pleaded not guilty.
Later, under cross-examination from the defence, Park was questioned about the brakes on the vehicle and whether they were operating properly.
Park said, “The evidence was clear early on that the brakes were working.”
Later, the jury received pre-crash data downloaded from the vehicle, which showed that there was no indication of braking, and that speeds reached 121 km/h seconds before the crash.
Park said, “Speed was clearly a factor in the collision.”
A publication ban was placed on identifying the young victims involved in the crash.
After four days, the crown’s case is nearing its end.
