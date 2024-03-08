Special weather statement ends, rain and flurries continue

London’s mild and sunny weather has been traded in for heavy rainfall and gusty winds as a low pressure system makes its way through the region on Friday night and Saturday.

According to CTV News London’s Meteorologist Julie Atchison, a strong area of low pressure with gusty winds is making its way through the region beginning Friday night, with 15 to 25 mm of rain expected overnight.

Atchison said the bulk of the rainfall will occur during the overnight hours and into Saturday morning.

As the rain moves out of the region however cold air will follow in its place.

London will reach its daytime high of 9 C on Saturday during the midmorning hours, and then temperatures will fall going into the afternoon.

With cold air in the region, Atchison said the rainfall will transition to lake-effect flurries going into Sunday, with gusty winds and a daytime high of 0 C.

London’s upcoming forecast

Saturday: Rain ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 near noon. Temperature falling to plus 4 this afternoon.

Saturday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of drizzle late this evening and after midnight. Flurries beginning after midnight. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 1.

Sunday: Flurries or local snow squalls. Local blowing snow. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill near minus 10.

Monday: Sunny. High 6 C.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 12 C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.