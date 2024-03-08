Special weather statement ends, rain and flurries continue
London’s mild and sunny weather has been traded in for heavy rainfall and gusty winds as a low pressure system makes its way through the region on Friday night and Saturday.
According to CTV News London’s Meteorologist Julie Atchison, a strong area of low pressure with gusty winds is making its way through the region beginning Friday night, with 15 to 25 mm of rain expected overnight.
Atchison said the bulk of the rainfall will occur during the overnight hours and into Saturday morning.
As the rain moves out of the region however cold air will follow in its place.
London will reach its daytime high of 9 C on Saturday during the midmorning hours, and then temperatures will fall going into the afternoon.
With cold air in the region, Atchison said the rainfall will transition to lake-effect flurries going into Sunday, with gusty winds and a daytime high of 0 C.
London’s upcoming forecast
Saturday: Rain ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 near noon. Temperature falling to plus 4 this afternoon.
Saturday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of drizzle late this evening and after midnight. Flurries beginning after midnight. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 1.
Sunday: Flurries or local snow squalls. Local blowing snow. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill near minus 10.
Monday: Sunny. High 6 C.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 12 C.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Investigation W5 visits Sask. village where self-proclaimed 'Queen of Canada' and followers are based
W5 visited Richmound, Sask., to learn more about the self-described 'Queen of Canada,' who controversially moved to the rural village with her followers last year.
RCMP seize more than 60 guns, 10,000 rounds from Sask. home
Prince Albert RCMP seized more than 60 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition from a home in the Veillardville area Wednesday.
She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her
As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.
With AI, workplace surveillance has 'skyrocketed'—leaving Canadian laws behind
Technology that tracks your location at work and the time you're spending in the bathroom. A program that takes random screenshots of your laptop screen. A monitoring system that detects your mood during your shift.
Poland's foreign minister says the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine is 'not unthinkable'
Poland's foreign minister says the presence of NATO forces "is not unthinkable" and that he appreciates the French president for not ruling out that idea.
Nearly 75,000 Canadians sign petition calling on federal government to end daylight saving time
With daylight saving time taking place on Sunday, a petition calling on the federal government to permanently end the practice has nearly 75,000 signatures.
Waterloo Region police now investigating body found at Toronto waste management facility
The discovery of a body, found at a Toronto waste facility on March 1, is now being investigated by police in Waterloo Region.
Officers weren't told of threats to harm police, says RCMP 'Freedom Convoy' report
An internal RCMP review of the force's response to "Freedom Convoy" protests found that some officers at the scene of an Alberta blockade were unaware of threats to harm police until after the episode ended.
These pests could bug Canadians earlier than usual, entomologists say
Canadians don't usually worry about mosquitoes, ticks or other insects in early March. Yet the abnormally mild winter in the country could see some pests bug people earlier than usual in Canada, some entomologists say.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.