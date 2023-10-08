South Bruce Peninsula replaces 'disgraced' mayor

Jay Kirkland is the new mayor for the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

Kirkland, who is a six-term councillor, was appointed by his fellow South Bruce Peninsula councillors on Oct. 3, replacing former mayor, Garry Michi.

Michi resigned in late August after an audio recording of him disparaging the local indigenous community was made public. He later apologized for his “insensitive” remarks.

Kirkland takes over a council that represents communities including Wiarton and Sauble Beach, that is appealing a federal court decision that awarded a large portion of Sauble Beach’s sandy shores to the Saugeen First Nation.

South Bruce Peninsula council says they seek to repair the relationship with their neighbouring indigenous communities, while protecting their municipality’s rights as well.