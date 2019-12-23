ST. THOMAS, ONT. -- A St. Thomas soldier serving in Iraq has received a piece of home, in the form of a letter from a young boy.

The letter came as part of Operation Santa Claus, which encourages Canadians to send a greeting card to deployed troops for their service during the Christmas holidays.

The Santa Claus box for Lt.-Col. Blair Ashford came from a Grade 4 student named Lucas.

Ashford, who serves with the Elgins, said there was no return address on the letter.

He posted a note on Facebook hoping to let Lucas know he appreciated the letter, but also to inform the public that troops overseas do receive their letters and gifts.

Ashford’s post has been shared hundreds of times from coast to coast.

"I am happy to serve Canada, and go to places in the world that need help,” Ashford wrote to Lucas on the Facebook post.

“I would ask that you do your part as well, and stick up for the kids at your school who are being bullied or are different.”