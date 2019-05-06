

Bryan Bicknell, CTV London





The City of London is reminding residents that your toilet is not a garbage can.

This comes as the environmental group Friends of the Earth Canada calls on the Competition Bureau to investigate a new study that says there is no such thing as a “flushable wipe.”

The Ryerson University study tested 23 wipes labeled as flushable and researchers found none of them lived up to the claim.

Barry Orr, the City of London sewer outreach and control inspector, who co-authored the study, estimates Canadians spend at least $250 million a year to remove blockages - and wipes are the main culprit.

It’s a problem we all pay for in our sewer and water bills each month.

In addition, he says homeowners can find themselves on the hook for several hundred dollars if they have to call in a plumber to unblock a pipe in their home.