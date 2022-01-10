Snow squalls ramp up in Ontario

London, Ont. -

Environment Canada has issued snow squall warnings and watches for several parts of the region.

A snow squall watch is in effect for London-Middlesex and Eastern-Lambton.

A snow squall over Huron-Perth will sink south Monday night.

If the snow squall locks in over the city, there is the potential for 15-20 cm of snow. If the snow squall does not sit stationary over the city, snowfall rates will be much lower, closer to 5-10 cm.

The squalls are expected to move into London late in the evening and continue overnight.

Heavy snow is piling up in Midwestern Ontario. Widespread snow squalls are generating white-out conditions throughout the region.

Most area highways are partly to mostly snow covered with reduced visibility due to blowing and drifting snow.

Huron-Perth and Grey Bruce remain under snow squall warnings as some areas could see an additional 15 to 25 cm by Tuesday morning.

Snow squalls will wind down Tuesday morning and sunshine is back in the forecast.

The coldest air of the season has arrived, with wind chills hovering close to -20.

The bitterly cold air that has been gripping western Canada will continue to move east over the next few day with plummeting temperatures in Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

The deep freeze will be short lived, with daytime highs recovering to the freezing mark Wednesday afternoon.