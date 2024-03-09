Snow squall watch now in effect for parts of southern Ontario
A snow squall watch is now in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Sarnia Lambton.
The regions under the watch could see anywhere from 10-15 cm of snow with reduced visibility and blowing snow on the roads.
The snow is expected to develop overnight as lake effect snow and move through the region on Sunday morning.
Northwest winds could be gusting up to 70 km/h will also lead to more reduced visibility in blowing snow.
According to Environment Canada, conditions are expected to improve Sunday evening.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Saturday: Rain ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 near noon. Temperature falling to plus 4 this afternoon.
Saturday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of drizzle late this evening and after midnight. Flurries beginning after midnight. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 1.
Sunday: Flurries or local snow squalls. Local blowing snow. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill near minus 10.
Monday: Sunny. High 6 C.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 12 C.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.
