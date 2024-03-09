Snow squall warning now in effect for parts of southern Ontario
A snow squall warning is now in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Sarnia Lambton.
The regions under the warning could see anywhere from 10-15 cm of snow with reduced visibility and blowing snow on the roads.
The snow is expected to develop overnight as lake effect snow and move through the region on Sunday morning.
Northwest winds could be gusting up to 70 km/h will also lead to more reduced visibility in blowing snow.
According to Environment Canada, conditions are expected to improve Sunday evening.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Saturday: Rain ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 near noon. Temperature falling to plus 4 this afternoon.
Saturday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of drizzle late this evening and after midnight. Flurries beginning after midnight. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 1.
Sunday: Flurries or local snow squalls. Local blowing snow. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill near minus 10.
Monday: Sunny. High 6 C.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 12 C.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dangerous person alert issued for ‘dangerous people with firearm’ in Colchester County: N.S. RCMP
RCMP in Nova Scotia say one man is in custody after possible shots were fired in Millbrook, N.S.
Investigation The rise of Romana Didulo, self described 'Queen of Canada', and what she's up to now
W5 visited Richmound, Sask., to learn more about the self-described 'Queen of Canada,' who controversially moved to the rural village with her followers last year.
Irish prime minister concedes defeat in vote over constitutional amendments about family and women
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar conceded defeat Saturday as two constitutional amendments he supported that would have broadened the definition of family and removed language about a woman's role in the home were headed toward rejection,
B.C. coroner renews probe into teen's death as mother calls Victoria police investigation 'inadequate'
A Vancouver Island woman has successfully pushed for a renewed investigation into her daughter's death, nearly three years after it was deemed an accident.
She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her
As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.
RCMP seize more than 60 guns, 10,000 rounds from Sask. home
Prince Albert RCMP seized more than 60 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition from a home in the Veillardville area Wednesday.
Menstruation cycle tracking app breached users' privacy, B.C. class-action lawsuit alleges
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge says a class-action lawsuit can move forward over alleged privacy breaches against a company that made an app to track users' menstrual and fertility cycles.
Mob of hopping kangaroos invade Australian golf course
You’re having fun playing golf and then a mob of kangaroos suddenly interrupts your round. Golfer Stephen Roche must have thought he’d gone hopping mad when he saw the stream of ‘roos approaching him.
Alcohol excise tax capped at two per cent for two more years, Freeland announces
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government will cap the annual alcohol excise tax increase on beer, spirits and wine at two per cent for an additional two years.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.