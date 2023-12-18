Snow squall warning issued for London area

LONDON
    Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for the London area with showers expected to “quickly change to snow” Monday afternoon.

    The warning said snow squalls with poor visibility are likely later in the day and evening.

    The forecaster said colder air is expected to move into southern Ontario and increased winds gusting from 60 to 80 km/h will result in areas blowing snow, reducing visibility.

    According to Environment Canada, the strongest winds are most likely close to the Lake Huron and Georgian Bay shores.

    “The main concern will be hazardous travel conditions due to low visibility in blowing snow along with icy and slippery road conditions, rather than very large snowfall accumulations,” the alert states.

    However, some area may still receive significant snowfall, from five to 10 cm.

    Visibility may suddenly be reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Environment Canada is warning travel is expected to be hazardous and is encouraging residents to prepare for “quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

    The forecaster expects conditions to improve overnight or early Tuesday morning.  

    School buses heading to Bluewater Coast Elementary School in Hensall, Ont. have been cancelled so far for the morning only. For an update on bus cancellations in the region visit mybusplanner.ca

