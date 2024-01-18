Snow squall conditions likely this weekend, preluded by cold arctic air entering the region Friday

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, and southern Huron County, while Grey County is under a snow squall warning.

In Grey County, heavy snowfall is expected Thursday night.

For the areas under a snow squall warning, lake-effect snow squalls are expected Friday evening into Sunday morning. We could see about 15-25 cm of snow accumulate by Sunday.

The system this weekend is preluded by a cold and snowy Friday as well.

CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said Londoners can expect to wake up to a fresh blanket of snow Friday morning. “A fresh coating of snow moves into the area [Thursday] night and first thing Friday morning. The temperature will be falling in the afternoon Friday as we get a fresh infusion of cold arctic air.”

“The winds will shift Friday afternoon, ushering in some much colder air. We’re talking wind chills into the minus teens heading into Friday night,” Atchison said.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast:

Friday: Periods of snow ending late in the afternoon then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the morning. Temperature steady near minus 9. Wind chill near minus 17.

Friday night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries early in the evening. Flurries beginning in the evening. Risk of snow squalls in the evening and overnight. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 13 in the evening and minus 18 overnight.

Saturday: Flurries or snow squalls. High minus 8.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Tuesday: Periods of snow or rain. High plus 2.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High plus 5.