‘Snow in production’: Boler Mountain holds job fair with mid-December projected opening

Hundreds of young people were bringing their resumes to Boler Mountain in London, Ont. Sunday for a chance to work at the ski club this winter.

On the day the mountain bike trails were expected to close for the season, the transition to winter is now underway.

“We’re looking to fill about 120 positions here today,” says Marty Thody, a member of Boler Mountain’s management team.

Those positions include food and beverage, rental shop, customer service and outside operations – which includes lift and snow-making operators as well as tube attendants.

They have close to 600 people signed up for the job fair’s Sunday and Tuesday with a few openings available in the snow school as well.

Boler Mountain has started making snow with their positive-temperature snow machine in London, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

While the temperatures reached double-digits in the London area Sunday, the projected opening is only a month away.

“Nobody wants to get open more than we do,” says Thody.

“We're going to do our best to get open as early as we can and it's really dependent on Mother Nature. We still need our traditional production snow system to be able to come on line and we need minus two for an extended period. As soon as we get enough down on the ground, we'll open up.”

A look at the top of the mountain, and you’ll see snow already on the ground.

“We fired up our positive-temperature snow maker a couple of weeks ago just to work out some bugs but we also just kept it into production,” says Thody.

“We got we have some good piles up there, and it's going to help out in another three to four weeks when we when we get rolling here.”