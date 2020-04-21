LONDON, ONT -- The community of Paisley in Bruce County gave a young boy a birthday he likely won’t soon forget.

Brianna Dewar captured the moment on her phone when the community surprised her younger brother Drayce with a vehicle parade and gifts.

Provincial police, EMS, and fire crews were all part of the community parade.

Have no fear; the gifts were delivered in a safe manner, keeping with physical distancing.

“This is what small, rural, community love and support is really all about. Glad to have been a part of an amazing experience. Happy 9th Birthday Drayce!!” wrote Naomi Smith on Facebook.

It may not have been the classic birthday with friends or a large family gathering, but the community came out to make it special none-the-less.

You can watch the full video below: