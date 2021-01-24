LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 43 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Sunday.

The one death is a man in his 80s associated with a long-term care home.

There have now been a total of 5,443 cases, including 3,698 resolved and 168 deaths in Middlesex-London, leaving 1,577 active cases.

One of the most serious outbreaks among the 14 at seniors' facilities in the London region appears to be easing, with Chelsey Park reporting just 10 residents and nine staff testing positive. There have been seven deaths at the facility.

Outbreaks also continue at the London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) University Hospital and Victoria Hospital, and Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital.

On Saturday, Bluewater Health in consultation with Lambton Public Health (LPH) declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the General Medicine unit at the Sarnia Hospital.

LPH say two staff members and one patient in the unit tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

• Elgin-Oxford – 40 new, 267 active, 2,212 total, 1,893 resolved, 53 deaths (one new)

• Grey-Bruce – six new, 35 active, 670 total, 635 resolved, no deaths

• Sarnia-Lambton – 20 new, 181 active, 1,771 total, 1,511 resolved, 35 deaths

• Haldimand-Norfolk – 143 active, 1,271 total, 1,085 resolved, 38 deaths

• Huron-Perth – 140 active, 1,137 total, 964 resolved, 33 deaths