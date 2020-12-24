Advertisement
Slick conditions close part of Highway 401 on Christmas Eve
Published Thursday, December 24, 2020 6:12PM EST
Traffic is directed off Highway 401 amid multiple crashes near Dorchester, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (Jim Knight / CTV News)
LONDON, ONT. -- Weather conditions made travel difficult on portions of the Highway 401 corridor Thursday evening.
Road conditions in many locations across southern Ontario were becoming treacherous into Christmas Eve night.
A drop in temperature, combined with rain and wet snow falling through the day left many highways very slick.
The eastbound lanes of the 401 just east of London had to be temporarily shut down.
OPP were reporting numerous accidents in the area with cars and trucks skidding on black ice.