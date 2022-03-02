Six-year-old London, Ont. cancer survivor to make Polar Bear Dip debut Saturday

His face lights up when you ask him about the Polar Bear Dip.

“Going in the freezing cold water,” responds six-year-old River Wedlake when asked what he’s most looking forward to Saturday in Port Stanley, Ont.

He’s got his bathing suit ready to jump into Lake Erie and can’t wait to do what his parents have been doing for the past five years.

“Back in 2015 at the end of August, when River was born, he was diagnosed with congenital Leukemia,” says Julie Wedlake, River’s mom.

“Within a few days of being diagnosed the Childcan team reached out to us and really made us feel comfortable with things like we weren't alone.”

Julie says the organization provided emotional and educational support, and discussed the similar situations other families had gone through with great outcomes. River Wedlake, 6, is a Leukemia survivor who has been in remission for six years, and is set to take part in his first Polar Bear Dip in Port Stanley Ont. Saturday March 5, 2022. (Brent Lale / CTV News)“They took us from a really sad and low point in our lives and really gave us hope,” says Julie.

In remission for six years, he’s a healthy boy who loves to play transformers and just be a kid. River and his family recently graduated to the aftercare program at Children’s Hospital.

The Wedlake’s will have a team of eight friends who will accompany Julie, her husband Jason, as well as two of their kids at Little Beach.

That site is also a special place for the family.

“Back in 2007 it’s where I proposed to Julie,” says Jason Wedlake. “It’s where we decided to start to have a family together. So it's kind of nice to bring this full circle and bring the Polar Bear Dip back and try to raise some money to support Childcan.” The annual Polar Bear Dip for Childcan will take place Saturday March 5, 2022. (Source: Brent Lale / CTV News, 2020) Their team named the ‘River Monsters’ managed to raise over $2,000 for their dip, and combined the funds from all participants are around the $50,000 mark.

“So we like to continue to do this Polar Bear Dip because we want other families going through similar situations to have that wonderful support that we had going through this difficult time,” said Julie.

The Polar Bear Dip is back after having a virtual event in 2021.

Once again there will be no in-person registration or get together, and participants will not be bussed to Port Stanley.

They are asking people to show up at the beach for their designated dip time.