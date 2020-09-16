MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The update came more than two hours after the health unit normally publishes the daily numbers, after a traffic overload reportedly caused problems with the website.

The new cases bring the total in the region to 765, with 680 resolved and 57 deaths, though none new since June 12.

The six new cases marks a return to higher numbers, after just three new cases were reported on Tuesday.

In the three previous days there were more than a dozen new cases, including two consecutive days with six new cases each, largely associated with students at Western University.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit declared a community outbreak after a number of cases were linked to students who had yet to visit campus, but had visited downtown bars and neighbouring student residences.

The outbreak has prompted long lines at the city’s two assessment centres and at a mobile centre set up on Western’s campus.

Here is where the case totals stand in other nearby regions based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – four new, nine active, 262 cases, 248 resolved, five deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, two active, 343 cases, 316 resolved, 25 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 11 active, 485 total cases, 442 resolved, 32 deaths

Huron-Perth – one new, four active, 127 total, 118 resolved, five deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, one active, 130 total, 129 resolved, no deaths

Ontario saw 315 new infections reported Wednesday, the province’s highest daily count since June 6.