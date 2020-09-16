LONDON, ONT. -- The Oakridge Assessment Centre located on Valetta Street is experiencing longer than usual wait times for the third day in a row.

When the centre opened, the Middlesex-London Health Unit tweeted the wait time to be three hours.

“Due to the excessively high volume of patients requiring testing we will be prioritizing patients with symptoms, those who require testing for medical procedures and contacts of a case,” the health unit said in a tweet.

Current wait time is est. at 3 hours.

Due to the excessively high volume of patients requiring testing we will be prioritizing patients with symptoms, those who require testing for medical procedures and contacts of a case. #MLHU #LdnOnt — MLHealthUnit (@MLHealthUnit) September 16, 2020

Since 11 a.m., the wait time has decreased to two hours.

Vehicles are lined up from the assessment centre, down Deer Park Circle and up Tartar Terrace.

