

CTV London





WARNING GRAPHIC: It was a shocking scene outside the Canada Immigration and Citizenship office (CIC London) on Exeter Road near Meg Drive Friday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the office in south London around 1:30 p.m. for a 49-year-old man who was threatening to harm himself.

He later doused himself with gasoline and set himself on fire.

Bystander video shows firefighters quickly extinguishing the flames.

The man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

As of Friday evening a London police officer was guarding the area.

Because the man was injured during his interaction with police, Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has been called in.

The SIU has invoked its mandate and London police will not be releasing any more information.