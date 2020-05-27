LONDON, ONT -- The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says no criminal offence was committed when a man suffered a fractured arm during an arrest in Corunna last December.

The SIU invoked its mandate following the Dec. 21 arrest of a 41-year-old man in Corunna after he suffered a fractured right arm.

The SIU investigates all incidents where a citizen is injured during an interaction with police.

Following the investigation it was determined that there was no reasonable grounds to charge any of the officers involved with a criminal offence.

The initial call in December was for a domestic dispute at an address in Corunna.

The 41-year-old man was arrested for trespassing and was taken to the ground during his arrest.

According to the SIU report the suspect was refusing to leave and became belligerent with officers.

The report says the suspect resisted the officers, refusing to release his arms from underneath his torso to be handcuffed.

Eventually officers were able to pry his arms free and handcuff him.

Afterwards he told officers his arm was sore and he was taken to local hospital.

The director of the SIU Joseph Martino wrote in his report, “I am unable to reasonably conclude that the force used by the officer was other than a measured and proportional response in the circumstances made necessary in light of the Complainant’s resistance.”