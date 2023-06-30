SIU called to investigate following break and enter
An incident in Goderich earlier this week has prompted the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to get involved.
Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a home in the area of Victoria Street north and Anglesea Street to investigate a reported break-in.
According to the SIU, an officer discharged a taser at a man as he was seen fleeing from the residence.
The man didn’t experience any serious injuries but the SIU invoked its mandate because a police officer discharged the taser, which is considered a weapon.
The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.
London Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | VIA boss aiming to return popular commuter train to southwestern Ontario this fall
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fewer businesses and consumers expect a recession this quarter, as inflation expectations remain pessimistic: Bank of Canada surveys
Fewer consumers and businesses are expecting a recession compared to last quarter, according to two surveys released by the Bank of Canada on Friday.
BREAKING | French president urges parents to keep teens at home, faults social media as rioting spreads
French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver that has resulted so far in the arrests of 875 people.
BREAKING | Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
Alan Arkin, the wry character actor who demonstrated his versatility in comedy and drama as he received four Academy Award nominations and won an Oscar in 2007 for 'Little Miss Sunshine,' has died. He was 89.
Opioids aren't effective in treating neck, lower back pain, study says
Opioids should not be prescribed to treat acute neck and lower back pain, new research published in The Lancet on Wednesday suggests.
Heritage minister 'surprised' by Google news ban; ambassador says U.S. won't intervene
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says he was surprised by Google's announcement that it will cease hosting Canadian news, while the U.S. ambassador says the White House won't intervene, despite concerns from some American lawmakers.
Google set to remove news links in Canada, Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Google said Thursday it will remove Canadian news from its platforms and end existing deals with local publishers because of the Liberal government's Online News Act, which forces digital giants to pay media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose.
From N.B. to Europe: Couple prepares to make transatlantic balloon flight, set new records
It’s a journey that’s been years in the making, and Deborah and Mike Scholes are ready to embark on a transatlantic balloon flight that will take them all the way from New Brunswick to Europe.
Search dogs find evidence of human remains at site of Montreal's Old Royal Victoria Hospital
Cadaver dogs conducting a search on the grounds of the Old Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal have discovered evidence of human remains, according to a new report. A group of Indigenous elders alleges that the site contains unmarked graves of Indigenous children who died as a result of mind-control experiments that took place in the 1950s and 1960s.
Police identify girl whose remains were found in Toronto dumpster last year
More than a year after police found the remains of a young girl in a dumpster in Toronto, they have finally learned her name.
Kitchener
University of Waterloo standing in solidarity after stabbing spree sends three to hospital
The mood on the University of Waterloo (UW) campus was sombre but united, the day after a stabbing spree in a gender studies classroom sent two students and a professor to hospital.
Jury finds Juan Mendoza guilty of impaired driving causing death
A jury in Kitchener has found Juan Mendoza guilty on all six charges including dangerous operation causing death and impaired driving causing death, after a double-fatal crash in downtown Kitchener in 2019.
Air quality statement in effect for Waterloo Region
A special air quality statement was issued for Waterloo Region on Friday due to smoke from forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario.
Windsor
Pride flag stolen from hospital
A pride flag is once again flying at Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus after officials said its previous flag was stolen.
Demand for industrial real estate up in Windsor despite Stellantis pause
Industrial real estate demand in Windsor-Essex is up and experts say that’s thanks mostly to the Stellantis plant, even though construction has been paused.
Traffic blitz underway at Tecumseh Road and Howard Avenue
Windsor police are conducting a traffic blitz at one of the city’s most dangerous intersections.
Barrie
Youth struck by car on highway identified as Georgian College student
The young man struck by a vehicle on Highway 400 Tuesday has been identified.
Police bust two Gravenhurst women after month-long investigation
After a month-long investigation into drug trafficking in Gravenhurst, police seized a quantity of fentanyl and cocaine along with drug trafficking paraphernalia.
Simcoe Muskoka's still suffering under wildfire smoke
Environment Canada is warning of another day of poor air quality.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury police say youths playing 'chicken' caused crash
Sudbury police are looking for help identifying youth playing 'chicken' on Notre Dame Avenue on Wednesday after a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash.
-
Recent rain didn't make significant impact on northern wildfires
Ontario fire officials say the recent rain has not made a significant impact on the wildfires as we head into the Canada Day long weekend.
Ottawa
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police investigating second fatal shooting in Carlington neighbourhood in two days
Ottawa police say a man died from his injuries following an evening shooting in the Carlington neighbourhood, the second fatal shooting in the west-end neighbourhood in two days.
Smoky, hazy air remains in Ottawa just ahead of Canada Day
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Canada Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Canada Day long weekend.
Toronto
GO Train collides with SUV in Toronto
Police are on scene after a GO train struck an SUV in Toronto Friday morning.
Son of slain billionaires Honey and Barry Sherman funds new NHL-sized hockey arena near Toronto
The son of Honey and Barry Sherman will donate $52 million to build an NHL-sized hockey arena north of Toronto in honour of the murdered couple.
Toronto air quality poses 'high risk,' residents may need to limit time outdoors
Following several weeks of intermittent haze due to wildfire smoke, Environment Canada has issued another special air quality statement for Toronto.
Montreal
What's open/closed in Montreal this Canada Day weekend
Canada will celebrate its 156th birthday on Saturday. Since the holiday falls on a weekend this year, some establishments will close on Monday, July 3, in addition to July 1.
-
Actor Marc Messier among 10 Quebecers appointed to Order of Canada
Actor and screenwriter Marc Messier was one of 85 Canadians, including 10 Quebecers, appointed Friday to the Order of Canada, the country's highest civilian honour.
Atlantic
Want a more accurate number of Canada's homeless population? Try counting health data
A new method for counting homeless people is offering a clearer look at the magnitude of the social issue, with preliminary results indicating the country's homeless population could be three times higher than current estimates.
-
Nova Scotia’s Premier Tim Houston and the PC party is doubling down in the fight against the new federal carbon tax.
-
A New Brunswick health authority says it’s temporarily suspending detox services in Moncton due to a shortage of nursing staff.
Winnipeg
'Police are supposed to protect us': Winnipeg family says police told them alleged break-in was just a mistake
A Winnipeg couple is raising concerns over how Winnipeg police responded to their calls for help, after they interrupted a person allegedly breaking into their home in the middle of the night while they slept.
-
A Manitoba family has been left devastated over a not guilty verdict in a crash that killed two young girls in August 2019.
-
Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been collected in one Manitoba community.
Calgary
Woman's body found in northwest Calgary, homicide investigators on scene
Calgary police are at a scene near Foothills Medical Centre for a homicide investigation.
-
Foothills County, Alta., says "unseasonably hot and dry conditions" over the past two months have pushed area farmers to the breaking point.
-
A massive storm in Calgary on Thursday evening brought intense hail, strong winds and also enough rain to flood plenty of roads.
Edmonton
A failed sewer installation has left this Alberta village millions of dollars in debt
The summer village of Ma-Me-O Beach on Pigeon Lake is facing a bill for millions of dollars as a result of a failed attempt to install a sewage system in the community.
-
The excavator that got stuck under a bridge in east Edmonton is scheduled to be removed on Friday.
-
Police say a death and vehicle fire in northeast Edmonton on Sunday was not criminal.
Vancouver
Grocery costs: Why are stores owned by the same companies charging different prices?
The names on the outside are different, but most grocery stores are owned by the same companies — yet CTV News shopped around and found they charge significantly different prices for the same items.
-
Homicide investigators have been called to Burnaby after a home invasion that left a man dead and a woman injured Thursday morning, according to police.
-
A B.C. provincial court judge didn't mince words in dismissing a homeowner's lawsuit alleging that the previous owners had fraudulently misrepresented latent electrical defects in the home.