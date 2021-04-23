LONDON, ONT. -- A 62-year-old man from Brockton, Ont. was killed Friday morning in a single vehicle crash according to the OPP.

Donald Woodard was pronounced dead at the scene when emergency crews arrived shortly before 9 a.m.

The crash occurred along Bruce County Road 15 in Greenock Township.

Officers arrived with members of Bruce County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to find the vehicle had struck a tree before coming to rest in the north ditch.

Bruce County Road 15 was closed between Bruce County Road 20 and Side road 5, Greenock Township, for the protection of emergency responders and to facilitate the investigation.

The roadway has since re-opened to traffic.