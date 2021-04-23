LONDON, ONT. -- Single lane closures in both directions of Highway 402 in London will last through Sunday.

The closures are in the area of White Oak Road in order for Hydro One to strong new power lines across the highway.

The closures began Thursday and will last until Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For safety reasons, a lane closure and reduced speed in either direction is required as this work is completed.

Hydro One worked with the Ministry of Transportation and the OPP to coordinate this work.