Single mom denied flight with three-month-old twins

“So we’re not allowed to fly by ourselves on Thursday,” is how Amanda Bailey broke the news on TikTok last week that her and her three-month-old twins were being denied a flight to New Brunswick to visit her mother.

“Super disappointing, frustrating. It kind of sucks,” said Bailey, from her living room on Friday.

Bailey, a single mother from Walkerton, Ont., booked seats for her and her twins on June 9 to fly out east. She said before and after booking her flight she confirmed with Flair Airlines on multiple occasions that she could fly solo with her twins.

According to Bailey, she was assured she could.

One day before departure, she called again to confirm, and was told no passenger can be responsible for more than one infant under the age of two on any flight, forcing her to cancel her flight less than 24 hours before departure.

“It sucks being a single mom, not being able to do the thing you literally do on an everyday basis,” Bailey said during a TikTok video, which has surpassed 650,000 views.

Bailey said while she understands that those are the Canadian aviation regulations, she doesn’t agree with them.

“I think the fact you can travel with multiple children from ages two to five years old by yourself. They’re not even sitting next to you in the row, you’re in a totally different one, but I can’t. My babies, who rely on me to get them on and off the plane. It’s a bit of a double standard,” she said.

Bailey said Flair has refunded her tickets, and is discussing further compensation for her troubles, but a solo trip to visit her mother in New Brunswick is likely not in the cards — at least, until Ezra and Evangeline’s second birthday.

“It kind of makes me feel hopeless, because for the next two years it’s going to be quite a challenge and struggle to make these trips out to see my mom and have her see her grandchildren,” said a frustrated Bailey.