Significant rainfall expected Saturday across southwestern Ontario
After a day that saw tornado, squall and wind warnings -- rain is expected to persist through Saturday afternoon, bringing the potential for flooding.
Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement across much of southwestern Ontario, from Windsor through Sarnia and London and east along the shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
Rain, possibly heavy at times, could bring up to 10 mm of rain to areas that were already soaked.
There is potential for reduced visibility for drivers and pooling of water on roadways.
A map of potential flooding is available here.
Testing shows high concentrations of fuel in tank at Iqaluit's water treatment plant
The City of Iqaluit says testing shows a high concentration of fuel in a tank that supplies water to the Nunavut capital.
Leaders pay tribute at church where British MP was killed
Leaders from across the political spectrum came together Saturday to pay tribute to a long-serving British MP who was stabbed to death in what police have described as a terrorist incident.
Polar bears in the summer: Vancouver man wins prestigious wildlife photography prize
Martin Gregus of Vancouver won the Rising Star Portfolio Award at the Natural History Museum’s 2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition for his summertime photos of polar bears.
NASA's asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
A NASA spacecraft named Lucy rocketed into the sky with diamonds Saturday on a 12-year quest to explore eight asteroids.
Government bracing for surge in passport renewals after border announcement
The government is bracing itself for a surge in passport renewals and other services after news that the Canada - U.S. land border will re-open in November
How to get your Ontario vaccine certificate QR code
The Ontario government has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system.
Another 15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Waterloo Region
Region of Waterloo Public Health is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the area total to 19,890.
Local hospitals adjust to COVID-19 vaccine mandate, premier asks hospital CEOs thoughts on policy
As Premier Doug Ford awaits the response from hospital CEOs across Ontario regarding their thoughts on a vaccine policy for staff, local hospitals are adjusting to the mandate already implemented.
Here's how to download your COVID-19 vaccination receipt QR code
Ontario is launching an enhanced proof of vaccination certificate, which utilizes a QR code, starting Friday.
Significant rainfall expected Saturday across southwestern Ontario
After a day that saw tornado, squall and wind warnings -- rain is expected to persist through Saturday afternoon, bringing the potential for flooding.
Stellantis cutting 1,800 jobs at Windsor Assembly Plant
Stellantis says it is cutting its Windsor Assembly Plant down to one shift next spring in a move that will mean about 1,800 lost jobs.
BREAKING | Ontario reports 486 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths
Ontario is reporting 486 new COVID-19 cases, marking the sixth day in a row in which the daily case count was below 500.
Two dead after car and train collide in Tottenham, Ont.; three others hospitalized
Police confirm that two women died and three other people were injured after a car and a train collided Thursday night in Tottenham.
Simcoe Muskoka health expert urges caution as Ontario hints at more easing restrictions
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) applauds the move by the province to start rolling out the QR codes for its vaccination certificate program.
NEW | PHAC advice behind feds' decision to keep requiring negative tests to enter Canada: Blair
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the government will continue to require travellers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon entry into the country so long as the Public Health Agency of Canada advocates for it.
BREAKING | Ontario reports 25 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Saturday
Across the province, health officials confirmed 486 new cases of COVID-19. Five more Ontarians have died and 517 existing cases are now considered resolved.
Here's your first look inside the 2021 CHEO Dream Home in Manotick
Supply chain issues have slowed down the construction progress on the CHEO Dream Home located in the Mahogany development in Manotick, Ont.
BREAKING | Ontario reports 486 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths
Ontario is reporting 486 new COVID-19 cases, marking the sixth day in a row in which the daily case count was below 500.
Children’s Health Coalition urges Doug Ford to pursue 'cautious approach' to COVID-19 reopening
The Children’s Health Coalition (CHC) is urging the Doug Ford government to pursue a “cautious approach” to reopening the province amid a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Woman alleges she was tackled by a Montreal police officer for briefly not wearing a mask
A 53-year-old Montreal woman alleges she was thrown to the ground by police after lowering her mask while leaving a metro station.
Forged Ontario vaccine proofs prompt Quebec to tighten verification process; police investigating
Quebec’s ministry of health will make changes to its verification process for the COVID-19 passport after possibly hundreds of people were able to quite easily get their hands on faked passports online, CTV News has learned.
New electoral boundaries strip Quebec of a seat, give Alberta three more
Quebec is slated to lose one seat in the next redrawing of federal ridings in Canada going from 78 to 77 seats.
New Brunswick pastor jailed for a week as judge considers COVID-19 contempt charge
A New Brunswick pastor is in custody after a court hearing Friday over his alleged breaches of COVID-19 public health rules was adjourned until next week.
Nova Scotia reports 18 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, active cases rise to 199
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases rises to 199.
N.S. searchers find body of missing fishing captain from Mi'kmaw community
Searchers have found the body of a missing fishing captain from a Mi'kmaw community who went overboard during his vessel's journey back to harbour.
Family may need to help care for loved ones in two southern Manitoba personal care homes
Family members who have loved ones living at two personal care homes in the Southern Health region tell CTV News they have been given the heads-up they may need to help with care starting next week.
Renewed calls for improved safety after two taxi drivers arrested in separate incidents
There are renewed calls to ensure the safety of Indigenous women taking taxis in Winnipeg.
Nearly 30K direct care workers fully vaccinated: Shared Health
The majority of direct care workers in Manitoba are fully vaccinated, according to Shared Health.
Suspect in custody following random downtown attacks that injured 4 people: Calgary police
In an update from the Calgary Police Service on Friday afternoon, police said they have a suspect in custody after four people were injured in random attacks early Friday.
Running for office: 31 women on Calgary ballot, where their biggest challenge may be online hate
Jan Damery is running for mayor. But some people apparently aren't happy about it.
COVID-19 in Alberta: 16 more deaths, 1,051 new cases on Friday
Hospitalizations remain high but continue to trend downward with 1,000 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 229 in intensive care units.
'They are the foundation': Victoria puts local shops in the spotlight for Small Business Month
Small businesses are a major player in B.C.’s economy, including here in the Capital Region, so this month the province is highlighting the vital role the sector plays in all of our lives.
Saanichton mother waited an hour and 40 minutes to hear back from ambulance dispatch
When she called 911 and requested an ambulance, she was told it would be a long wait. After half an hour waiting for an ambulance dispatcher to take her call, she hung up — because by the she’d already arrived at Saanich Peninsula Hospital by taxi.
Vancouver Island adds 59 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
The new cases were among 667 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.