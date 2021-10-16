Significant rainfall expected Saturday across southwestern Ontario

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

After a day that saw tornado, squall and wind warnings -- rain is expected to persist through Saturday afternoon, bringing the potential for flooding.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement across much of southwestern Ontario, from Windsor through Sarnia and London and east along the shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

Rain, possibly heavy at times, could bring up to 10 mm of rain to areas that were already soaked.

There is potential for reduced visibility for drivers and pooling of water on roadways.

A map of potential flooding is available here.