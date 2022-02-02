'Shy' groundhog understudy predicts early spring

O'Toole resigns as Conservative leader after caucus votes to replace him

Erin O'Toole has resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, after the majority of caucus voted to remove him in a secret ballot vote on Wednesday. In a decisive revolt, 118 votes were cast at the virtual morning meeting, 73 MPs voted in favour of replacing O'Toole, while 45 MPs voted to endorse his leadership. Chair of the 119-member caucus, Scott Reid, said he did not vote.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole speaks during a media availability in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Jan. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

