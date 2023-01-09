Shooter at large, 18-year old fighting for his life in ICU after St. Thomas shooting
While members of the St. Thomas Police Service (STPS) investigate at 6 Palm St., an 18-year old who lives inside the home is fighting for his life in hospital.
“The victim remains in hospital in London and is still in critical condition in the ICU,” says Steve Bogart, as staff inspector with the STPS.
“Our investigative team has been working tirelessly over the last several days, gathering information and moving this investigation forward.”
Staff Inspector Steve Bogart of the St. Thomas Police Service provides the latest in a shooting investigation which took place in St, Thomas, Ont. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 on Palm. St. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)CTV London has learned the victim in this case is 18-year old Robin Fillier. While members of the STPS street crime and property crime units continue hold the scene, neighbours says the family has not returned home since Saturday.
On Saturday, shortly after reports of the shooting before sunrise inside the home, dozens of officers blocked off the street, and the OPP tactical and K-9 teams surrounded the house on Palm St. with guns drawn.
The activity stunned the immediate next door neighbour.
“We didn’t hear the gunshot and woke up when the doorbell rang,” says Alex, who did not provide his last name.
“Then you see the big truck pull in with the guys in green their guns pointed out the house it was a little unnerving having a newborn and the right next door to it.”
Police do not have anyone in custody, but don't believe there is immediate risk to the public.
Members of the OPP Tactical Unit approach 6 Palm St. in St. Thomas, Ont. with guns drawn on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“We do believe this was a targeted occurrence and believe the parties who attended, went there for that reason,” says Bogart.
This is the first violent crime in St. Thomas since August 2016, when Billy Lamers was stabbed to death in his apartment on Talbot St.
This recent shooting lead acting STPS Chief Mark Roskamp to issue a statement over the weekend.
“This is a rare occurrence for our community,” wrote Roskamp
“STPS members from various units have been activated since this occurrence. We will not waver in our resolve to find those responsible for this violent crime.”
An active investigation on Palm Street in St. Thomas on Saturday January 7, 2023 (Brent Lale/CTV News)Chief Roskamp added the increase in gun violence in Ontario is alarming, and he'll continue to have dialogue with members of the Provincial and Federal government regarding legislation that compromises public safety and all STPS officers.
Until more guns are off the streets, and the suspect in the St. Thomas shooting is caught, neighbours will continue to be on alert.
“Just make sure everything's locked, keep an eye outside, and just hope they get dealt with sooner than later,” says Alex.
Police are asking if anyone has information regarding this investigation they are encourage to contact the St. Thomas Police Service 519-631-1224 or to call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). (Reference ST23000335)
