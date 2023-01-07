'Targeted shooting': St. Thomas Police involved in active investigation

An active investigation on Palm Street in St. Thomas on Saturday January 7, 2023 (Brent Lale/CTV News) An active investigation on Palm Street in St. Thomas on Saturday January 7, 2023 (Brent Lale/CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?

Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new U.S. House speaker, but as bruising as it was for him to seize the gavel in a history-making election, it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position -- or to even keep it.

Incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., holds the gavel on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as ceasefire said to falter

Ukraine's president praised the United States for including tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid, saying they are 'exactly what is needed' for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces, even as both sides celebrated Orthodox Christmas on Saturday.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver