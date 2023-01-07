'Targeted shooting': St. Thomas Police involved in active investigation

At approximately 6 a.m., St Thomas Police responded to a shooting complaint at a home on Palm Street.

Upon arrival at the residence, police said an adult male was shot in the torso. He was taken to the London Health Sciences Centre where he was rushed into surgery.

Police told CTV News that the victim is recovering in the ICU and remains in critical condition.

As of Saturday afternoon St Thomas Police do not have anyone in custody in relation to this shooting.

Police say they are working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) in this case.

Police understand that this was likely a targeted incident and believe there is no risk to public safety.

Neighbours living in close proximity to the home say it was a frightening morning on their street.

"It’s very nerve wrecking and scary for our sleepy little neighbourhood," said Maggie Underhill.

"We don’t expect things like this to happen close to home."

Another neighbourhood who wanted to remain anonymous told CTV News she heard screaming when she woke up.

An active investigation on Palm Street in St. Thomas on Saturday January 7, 2023 (Brent Lale/CTV News)"We got told to stay inside, to lock the doors. We weren’t allowed to go on the front porch or anything."

Residents told CTV News that in the past they have seen quite a few people coming and going from the home where the shooting occurred.

"I hope the boy is alright," said Underhill.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation they are encouraged to contact the St. Thomas Police Services 519-631-1224 or to call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



With files from Brent Lale.